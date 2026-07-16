Is Robert Lewandowski playing today for Chicago Fire vs Vancouver Whitecaps in 2026 MLS season?

New Chicago Fire signing Robert Lewandowski is the biggest name to watch for the rest of the 2026 MLS season, though his highly anticipated debut remains up in the air.

Anticipation is running high in Chicago as the 2026 MLS season gears up for its championship push. Chicago Fire fans are buzzing ahead of tonight’s clash against the Vancouver Whitecaps, with all eyes locked on the club’s marquee new signing, Robert Lewandowski.

Ahead of this highly anticipated matchup, Robert Lewandowski is expected to make his MLS debut for the Chicago Fire today, after completing his high-profile transfer from FC Barcelona.

Lewandowski, who sat out the 2026 World Cup, has utilized the break to settle in with Chicago and prepare for the next chapter of his storied career. He arrives in MLS looking to make an immediate impact and challenge fellow global icon Lionel Messi, who recently sent waves through the soccer world with a post-match message following Argentina’s dramatic semifinal victory over England in the World Cup.

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Following months of intense transfer rumors linking him to various clubs worldwide, Lewandowski ultimately chose the United States. In doing so, he follows in the footsteps of European legends like David Beckham and Thierry Henry, who made the leap across the Atlantic after conquering Europe.

See you tomorrow, Fire fans 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qDQ2OGyu8E — Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) July 16, 2026

Lewandowski vs. Muller: Familiar foes reconnect

Adding a fascinating subplot to tonight’s matchup, former Bayern Munich teammates Lewandowski and Thomas Muller will go head-to-head on opposite sides of the pitch as the MLS season resumes.

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The two forwards spent eight highly successful seasons together in Germany, sharing the pitch 333 times while claiming eight Bundesliga titles and lifting the UEFA Champions League trophy in 2020. Tonight, that storied partnership is put on hold as they battle for three crucial points.

Kickoff for Lewandowski’s highly anticipated Chicago Fire debut is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET tonight under the lights at Soldier Field. The Polish striker want to score his first goal in the MLS against the team that reached the finals against Inter Miami last season.