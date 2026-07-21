Report: Lionel Messi to miss MLS All-Star Game again, but 2026 World Cup would erase sanction

Lionel Messi is set to miss the MLS All‑Star Game again, but a World Cup exemption would prevent any sanction from MLS.

Lionel Messi is expected to miss the 2026 MLS All‑Star Game, but unlike last year, the Inter Miami star isn’t expected to face disciplinary action. Following Argentina’s run to the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, Messi is entitled to an extended recovery period that could exempt him from participating in the league’s showcase event.

According to ESPN, Messi and teammate Rodrigo De Paul are expected to sit out Inter Miami’s next two MLS matches and will also be unavailable for the MLS All-Star Game on July 29.

Players are reportedly entitled to a minimum 21‑day rest period at the end of major competitions, as agreed upon following discussions between FIFA and FIFPRO, while also recommending at least 72 hours between matches.

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Unlike in 2025, when Messi received a one‑match suspension for missing the All‑Star Game without an approved exemption, this year’s situation is different. Having played the full 120 minutes in Argentina’s World Cup final against Spain, Inter Miami reportedly informed MLS that both Messi and De Paul will remain unavailable during their recovery period.

Messi expected to return after World Cup recovery

It remains unclear exactly when Messi will rejoin Inter Miami, as his recovery schedule will be coordinated between the club and the player. He is expected to miss the upcoming matches against Chicago Fire FC and CF Montreal, while his availability beyond those fixtures has yet to be determined. Even though Gregg Berhalter wouldn’t be surprised if Messi and De Paul somehow play, the Argentine stars are unlikely to feature against Chicago, in Inter Miami’s first game after the World Cup break.

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Messi, who broke down in tears after the World Cup final, concluded another remarkable World Cup campaign with eight goals and four assists, helping Argentina reach a second consecutive final. After returning briefly to Miami following the final, he is expected to travel to his hometown of Rosario to begin his vacation before returning to MLS competition.