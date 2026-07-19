Saudi Pro League throws shade at Lionel Messi with Cristiano Ronaldo post after 2026 World Cup final

Following Argentina's defeat to Spain, a surprising social media post from the Saudi Pro League threw shade at Lionel Messi, using Cristiano Ronaldo to take a jab at the Argentine icon right after the 2026 World Cup final.

After a heartbreaking loss to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final, Argentina’s Lionel Messi took some shade from the Saudi Pro League on social media, courtesy of a post featuring a celebrating Cristiano Ronaldo.

Despite Ronaldo‘s underwhelming performance at the 2026 World Cup, the Saudi Pro League controversially elevated him over Messi, who was one of the tournament’s standout players, racking up eight goals and multiple Man of the Match honors.

As Spain lifted the trophy for the second time in country history, Messi remained arguably the most decisive player of the tournament, single-handedly driving Argentina‘s deep run to the final.

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On the other hand, Messi and Pedri shared a warm embrace on the pitch after Spain’s victory over Argentina, highlighting a deep bond forged during their shared tenure at FC Barcelona.

Ronaldo’s performance compared to Messi in the 2026 World Cup

To determine if the Saudi Pro League was intentionally throwing shade at Messi, with the Argentine star recording a greater impact in the finals compared to Cristiano, let’s break down the tournament stats for both icons following their respective exits against the eventual champions, Spain.

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