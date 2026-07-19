Video: Lionel Messi, Pedri embrace after Spain’s win over Argentina at 2026 World Cup

Spain edged Argentina in a tightly contested match to be crowned World Cup champions for the second time in their history. After the final whistle, Pedri embraced Lionel Messi in a clear display of respect.

It was not the afternoon the Argentine No. 10 had hoped for. The 1-0 extra-time defeat led to tensions after the final whistle, with the situation escalating into a brief brawl involving several players.

Despite breaking several records during this World Cup, Messi undoubtedly wanted to cap it off with another title. As a result, he remains behind Pele and level with Maradona in terms of World Cup titles won.

Advertisement

Ferran Torres was the hero of the day, scoring the goal that delivered the trophy to his national team. Spain, which was already part of World Cup history’s list of champions, added another star to their crest.

Messi and Pedri embrace after Spain defeated Argentina in the FIFA World Cup Final pic.twitter.com/SzoUFMWI38 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 19, 2026

Spain make history

The match at New York New Jersey Stadium was virtually one-sided. Spain dominated Argentina throughout the 90 minutes of regulation, even preventing La Albiceleste from creating any clear scoring opportunities.

Advertisement

Conceding just one goal throughout the tournament makes it clear that La Roja were deserving winners of the title. Lamine Yamal, who perhaps did not have his best performance, still broke records with his appearance.

In fact, the young talent remains in contention for the Ballon d’Or, an award that also has Lionel Messi among its candidates.