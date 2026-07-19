All the records Lionel Messi broke at the 2026 World Cup with Argentina

Despite the heartbreaking finish, Lionel Messi put on a show for the ages at the 2026 World Cup, shattering records from left to right, and leading Argentina in a historic tournament.

The 2026 World Cup will go down in the history books. In large part, it will be thanks to Lionel Messi and his stupendous performances for Argentina at soccer’s biggest tournament. Although he couldn’t conquer the trophy for a second time, Messi broke records once thought unreachable. Here on Bolavip, we take a look at each and every one of them.

Several of Messi’s new records are age-related, which also proves why so many fans wonder if Messi is retiring from Argentina after the World Cup. Playing at the 2026 World Cup at 39 years old (he turned 39 midway through the tournament) and doing so at an elite level, Messi set a new record in virtually every game he played.

By reaching the 2026 World Cup final with Argentina, Messi became the oldest outfield player to appear in a championship match (39 years and 25 days). Other longevity-related records he set include becoming the oldest player to score a hat trick at a World Cup at 38 years and 357 days.

Advertisement

Messi had also briefly held the record for the oldest player to score a brace at a World Cup after his double against Austria, but Cristiano Ronaldo took it just one day later with a brace against Uzbekistan at 41 years and 138 days. Messi and Ronaldo also share the record for the most World Cups played, having appeared in six different tournaments.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina at the 2026 World Cup final.

Messi’s goal-scoring records

Not only did Messi become the all-time leading assist provider in World Cup history with 12 assists, but he also shattered records with his goals. Messi broke Miroslav Klose’s goals record at the World Cup, but Kylian Mbappe claimed first place in the all-time ranking during the tournament. Messi sits in second place with 21 goals.

Advertisement

Messi became the first player to score in every single World Cup knockout round (thanks to the new Round of 32), as well as setting the record for the most consecutive goals in knockout-stage matches.

Messi’s streak stretched from the Round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup to the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup, as he scored in six straight knockout-stage games. Moreover, Messi also holds the record for the most consecutive World Cup matches with a goal, finding the back of the net in a whopping nine straight games.

Messi’s games records

By playing in 34 matches, Messi set the record for the most World Cup appearances by any player. No player has won more World Cup matches than Messi (23), either. In addition, by starting the 2026 World Cup final, Messi set the record for the most World Cup finals started. However, he holds a negative record having won only one of the three.

Advertisement

Although players like Pele—the youngest player to become a FIFA World Cup champion—won three World Cups, he didn’t start in all three finals as Messi did. Messi’s record could eventually be tied by Kylian Mbappe, who has already started two World Cup finals and appears to be on pace to make even more history at soccer’s biggest tournament.