Which World Cup 2026 star has the most Instagram followers? Social media power ranking

As World Cup 2026 approaches, stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar are winning millions of fans off the pitch. But which player truly rules Instagram's global stage?

The road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup is being played out on more than just the field. While national teams prepare for soccer’s biggest tournament, the biggest stars continue to dominate social media, where their reach extends to millions.

In many cases, their influence online rivals that of the world’s most famous entertainers and celebrities. When it comes to Instagram, one name stands far above the rest: Portuguese soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

He remains the most-followed player in the world, boasting roughly 645 million followers ahead of the World Cup. CR7 sits comfortably ahead of Argentine icon Lionel Messi, who has surpassed the 500 million mark.

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How many Instagram followers does Cristiano Ronaldo have?

Cristiano Ronaldo has 665 million Instagram followers, making him the most-followed athlete and the most-followed individual person on the platform. He remains in a league of his own when it comes to social media influence.

Cristiano Ronaldo during the Saudi Pro League match on May 21, 2026 (Source: Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

His dominance on Instagram has been years in the making. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner became the first person to surpass major follower milestones such as 300 million, 500 million and eventually 600 million followers.

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His posts regularly generate millions of likes and interactions, whether he is sharing training sessions, family moments, sponsorship campaigns or highlights from his career. His appeal extends far beyond soccer.

Having played for clubs such as Man United, Real Madrid, Juventus and now Al Nassr, he has built one of the largest personal brands. That reach is reflected in his social media following, which is larger than the population of most countries.

How many Instagram followers does Lionel Messi have?

Lionel Messi has 505 million Instagram followers, ranking among the three most-followed accounts in the world. The Argentina legend trails only Instagram itself and Cristiano Ronaldo in the global rankings.

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He experienced one of the biggest follower surges in Instagram history after leading Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup title. Images of him lifting the trophy became some of the most-liked posts ever published on the platform.

Now playing for Inter Miami while continuing his international career with Argentina, he remains one of the central figures of the World Cup. His online popularity reflects his accomplishments on the field and the loyalty of the fans.

Which young World Cup 2026 stars are growing fastest on Instagram?

Lamine Yamal is widely considered the fastest-growing social media star among the young players expected to feature at the 2026 World Cup. The inverted right winger has 43.2 million Instagram followers as of June 8, 2026.

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Lamine Yamal of Spain looks on prior to the international friendly match (Source: Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

The teenage sensation’s rise with both Spain and Barcelona has transformed him into one of soccer’s most followed young athletes, with millions of new followers arriving as his profile continues to expand globally.

Another major name is Jude Bellingham. The England midfielder’s success at Real Madrid has made him one of the most marketable young players in the sport. Brazil also boasts a social media powerhouse in Vinicius Junior.

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One of the most talked-about names lately is Tim Payne. The 32-year-old New Zealand defender, who was once labeled the least-known player at the World Cup, is now gaining a flood of new followers thanks to an Argentine influencer.

Which national team has the biggest social media stars?

Argentina and Portugal currently boast the two biggest social media stars in world soccer thanks to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Together, the pair account for more than one billion Instagram followers.

Argentina’s social media strength extends beyond Messi. Players such as Emiliano Martinez, Julian Alvarez and Alexis Mac Allister have also seen their profiles grow significantly following the country’s World Cup triumph.

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Portugal‘s numbers are heavily driven by Ronaldo, whose audience alone surpasses the combined following of many entire national teams. However, players such as Bruno Fernandes and Rafael Leao contribute additional reach.

Brazil remains one of the strongest countries overall when considering multiple stars. With players like Neymar (234 million followers) and Vinicius Junior, the Selecao arguably has the deepest collection of social media heavyweights.