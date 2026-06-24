South Korea’s updated FIFA ranking for 2026 World Cup game vs South Africa

South Korea face South Africa in a key 2026 World Cup Group A clash, with FIFA rankings highlighting a gap as both teams chase Round of 32 qualification.

South Korea will face South Africa in a decisive Group A clash of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday, at Monterrey Stadium. Both teams enter the final group match with qualification scenarios still open, making this encounter pivotal for progression to the Round of 32.

South Korea arrive ranked No. 24 in the FIFA standings with 1,591.75 points, reflecting their consistency in international competition and strong performances in North America.

The Taegeuk Warriors opened their campaign with a 2-1 comeback win over Czechia before falling 1-0 to Mexico in a tightly contested second match. South Africa, meanwhile, suffered a 2-0 defeat to Mexico but kept their hopes alive with a 1-1 draw against Czechia, setting up a high-stakes final showdown.

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How do South Korea and South Africa compare in the FIFA rankings?

While South Korea enter the match ranked No. 24 in the FIFA standings, South Africa sit further down at No. 61 with 1,428.21 points. The gap underscores the difference in competitive profile between the two sides, with Korea showing consistency and control in recent matches, while South Africa have displayed flashes of quality but remain inconsistent across key phases despite their draw against Czechia.

Seung-gyu Kim of Korea Republic during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match. Carl Recine/Getty Images

What is at stake for South Korea and South Africa?

Qualification for the Round of 32 remains within reach for both sides, with the final match effectively serving as a knockout scenario depending on other Group A results.

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A victory for either team would significantly strengthen their chances of advancing, while a draw could leave qualification dependent on goal difference and third-place calculations.