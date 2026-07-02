Spain vs Austria: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on July 2, 2026

Spain plays against Austria at the Los Angeles Stadium in the FIFA World Cup round of 32. Yamal's Spain seeks its place in the round of 16 against the tenacious Austria. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Spain vs Austria Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Thursday, July 2, 2026 Time 3:00 PM (ET) / 12:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FOX, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch Spain vs Austria in the USA

Viewers in the United States can watch the action live on FOX and Telemundo through traditional cable and satellite providers.

The match is also streaming on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Don’t miss the action.

Advertisement

Can I watch Spain vs Austria for free?

Fans across the United States can stream this exciting matchup live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, with both platforms offering eligible new users a free five-day trial.

Available nationwide, both services let viewers enjoy every decisive moment of the match from the opening whistle through the final seconds.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Spain heads into this all-European showdown riding plenty of momentum after overcoming an early scare in the group stage to finish on top with authority, capping its campaign with an impressive win over Uruguay.

Advertisement

Now, led by rising star Lamine Yamal, La Roja faces an Austria side that has shown it can be a dangerous opponent despite an inconsistent group-stage run, highlighted by a difficult opening half-hour against Argentina.

Austria will need a near-flawless performance to keep pace with one of the tournament favorites as it looks to spring a major upset and advance.

Marcel Sabitzer of Austria – Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images

Advertisement

Spain vs Austria: Predicted Lineups

Spain (4-3-3): Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri, Fabio Ruiz, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, Nico Williams.

Austria (4-2-3-1): Patrick Pentz; Stefan Posch, Kevin Danso, Philipp Lienhart, Phillipp Mwene; Nicolas Seiwald, Xaver Schlager; Patrick Wimmer, Marcel Sabitzer, Romano Schmid; Marko Arnautovic.

What time is the Spain vs Austria match?

The match kicks off today, July 2, at 3:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Advertisement

Eastern Time: 3:00 PM

Central Time: 2:00 PM

Mountain Time: 1:00 PM

Pacific Time: 12:00 PM