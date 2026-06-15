Spain vs Cape Verde: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 15, 2026

Spain square off with Cape Verde at the Atlanta Stadium for Matchday 1 of FIFA World Cup group stage. One of the main contenders for the title, Spain, faces World Cup debutants Cape Verde. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Spain vs Cape Verde Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Monday, June 15, 2026 Time 12:00 PM (ET) / 9:00 AM (PT) TV Channels FOX, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch Spain vs Cape Verde in the USA

Viewers in the United States can catch this marquee matchup live on FOX and Telemundo through their standard TV broadcasts.

Fans who prefer streaming can tune in via Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, or Peacock Premium. This is one soccer showdown you won’t want to miss.

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Can I watch Spain vs Cape Verde for free?

Soccer fans across the United States can stream this marquee matchup live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, both of which provide qualified new users with a complimentary five-day trial.

Available nationwide through either platform, the broadcast delivers every crucial sequence and standout moment from opening kickoff through the final whistle.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

One of the most anticipated openers of the tournament features Spain, widely seen as a top contender for the title, beginning its campaign after winning Euro 2024 and maintaining strong form ever since.

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Looking to repeat its success from South Africa 16 years ago, Spain starts in a challenging group against Cape Verde, who are making their first-ever World Cup appearance.

While the Spaniards aim for a winning start, the African side is determined to make history and prove competitive on soccer’s biggest stage despite the tough matchup.

João Paulo Fernandes, Márcio Rosa and Kevin Pina of Cape Verde – Phil Walter/Getty Images

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Spain vs Cape Verde: Predicted Lineups

Spain (4-3-3): Unai Simón; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Fabián Ruiz, Rodri Hernández, Pedri González; Ferran Torres, Mikel Oyarzabal, Álex Baena.

Cape Verde (4-2-3-1): Josimar Dias; Steven Moreira, Logan Costa, Roberto Lopes, João Paulo Fernandes; Yannick Semedo, Kevin Pina; Ryan Mendes, Jamiro Monteiro, Jovane Cabral; Dailon Livramento.

What time is the Spain vs Cape Verde match?

The match kicks off today, June 15, at 12:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 12:00 PM

Central Time: 11:00 AM

Mountain Time: 10:00 AM

Pacific Time: 9:00 AM