What happens if Spain win, tie or lose vs Cape Verde today in their 2026 World Cup debut?

In a pivotal game to show they are a true contender, Spain make their long-awaited debut at the 2026 World Cup against Cape Verde in Group H.

Spain makes its 2026 World Cup debut against Cape Verde. While the Europeans come as one of the main contenders to win it all, the Africans come as a surprise and want to keep shocking the world.

This is a Group H matchup, where Spain needs to impose its style from the first minute, while Cape Verde needs to survive and keep its face for the games. Spain will try to keep its stock as high as possible.

Saudi Arabia and Uruguay are also in this group, so winning this game is key for Spain, it would mean they establish themselves as the team to beat. For Cape Verde, the focus is simple: live to fight another day. Saudi Arabia and Uruguay are lesser teams that Spain so they would be having chances to bounce back, but they must avoid tragedy.

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What happens if Spain beats Cape Verde?

A win over Cape Verde would not put Spain through to the next stage yet, but it would go a long way in help them achieve the knockout phase. Spain would be in a prime position to establish itself as the team to beat in this Group H.

Fabian Ruiz of Spain

Defeating Cape Verde would mean Spain simply need to beat Saudi Arabia in the second group-stage match to qualify for the Round of 32. That is a very realistic scenario, and it would mean La Furia Roja head into the final group match against former World Cup winners Uruguay with the aims of establishing its seeding and nothing more.

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What if Spain and Cape Verde tie?

In case that Spain and Cape Verde showdown ends in a stalemate, both teams will walk away from the matchup with one point. A result like this would leave them in a tight race to advance from Group E, where they would have to pursue either Saudi Arabia or Uruguay depending on who wins that match.

What happens if Spain lose vs. Cape Verde?

Not only would this result be a massive upset, but Spain’s stock and future in the 2026 World Cup would suffer a serious hit. While they wouldn’t be eliminated per se, but it would be an uphill battle after, as they would have to beat Saudi Arabia and Uruguay to bounce back.

Given that eight out of the 12 third-place teams in the group stage also qualify, Spain could lose points and still aim for a spot in the next round, but their status contender would certainly take a dip.