Why isn’t Lamine Yamal starting for Spain vs Cape Verde today at the 2026 World Cup?

In Spain’s 2026 FIFA World Cup opener against Cape Verde, star Lamine Yamal will start on the bench.

Spain begin their 2026 World Cup journey against Cape Verde, with the goal of winning their second title. Lamine Yamal’s recent muscle injury while playing for Barcelona cast doubt over his availability at the start of the tournament; however, the manager has left the door open for the star to feature for some minutes.

“The best news is that Lamine is in perfect condition, following the planned schedule. He is doing very well and training strongly. He is available to play without any issues, but not for 90 minutes,” Luis de la Fuente stated in his press conference.

He also added: “Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, and Víctor Muñoz will not start, but we will see how the match develops and what they can contribute to the team.”

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What injury affected Lamine Yamal?

On April 22, 2026, Lamine Yamal suffered a left hamstring tear during Barcelona’s La Liga match against Celta Vigo, casting serious doubt over his participation in the World Cup. The injury sidelined the winger for the remainder of the club season, requiring a six-week recovery period.

Lamine Yamal looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final Second Leg match

Fortunately, after intensive rehabilitation, Yamal returned to full training with Spain just in time and was cleared by coach Luis de la Fuente to be available for the tournament.

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Spain’s World Cup schedule

Spain will compete in Group H of the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, and Uruguay. La Roja will play their first two matches at the Atlanta Stadium in the United States, debuting against Cape Verde, followed by a clash with Saudi Arabia on Sunday, June 21.

They will then travel to Mexico to close out the group stage against Uruguay on Friday, June 27, at the Guadalajara Stadium.