Netherlands’ FIFA ranking updated for 2026 World Cup clash against Tunisia

As the Netherlands prepare to battle against Tunisia in the 2026 World Cup, what is their FIFA ranking ahead of the game?

The Netherlands need to beat Tunisia to fully confirm their Group F leadership ahead of the 2026 World Cup knockout rounds. However, the Oranje’s FIFA ranking has changed from the beginning of the tournament.

Tunisia has been objectively the worst team in the 2026 World Cup. First, it lost 1-5 to Sweden only to fire the coach, hire Herve Renard, and then lose 0-4 to Japan. Now, fully eliminated, Tunisia has nothing to play for.

As for the Netherlands, the Dutch had a 2-2 opener against Japan, which was a barnburner. Then, they derailed Sweden’s hype train by beating them 5-1 in Matchday 2. Hence, it’s time to see what’s their position in the FIFA rankings.

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Netherlands updated FIFA ranking ahead of game vs. Tunisia

The Netherlands are 8th in the FIFA rankings right now after their two results vs. Japan and Sweden. However, the Dutch are just 2.34 points away from leapfrogging Portugal and get the seventh slot.

Cody Gakpo of Netherlands

Portugal decayed two spots after Morocco and Brazil won games in Matchday 3, so the Netherlands could become the third team to pass Portugal in two days. Having said so, Portugal will still owe its Matchday 3, though it’s a tough one vs. Colombia.

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What do the Netherlands need to win Group F?

To win Group F of the 2026 World Cup, the Netherlands must defeat Tunisia in Kansas City while hoping Japan draws or loses to Sweden. If both the Netherlands and Japan win their respective final matches, we go to the tiebreakers, and given that they drew, the head-to-head is not the one to decide the group leader.

In fact, if both the Netherlands and Japan win their matches. The group winner will then be decided by goal difference, followed by goals scored, disciplinary record, and lastly, the FIFA world ranking, where the Netherlands are well above Japan.