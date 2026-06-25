What happens if Netherlands win, tie or lose vs Tunisia today at the 2026 World Cup?

The Netherlands are set to wrap up their 2026 World Cup group-stage campaign in a high-stakes showdown against Tunisia, where nothing less than a spot in the knockout rounds is on the line for the Oranje.

The Netherlands are gearing up for their highly anticipated Group F finale against Tunisia at the 2026 World Cup. The stakes couldn’t be higher for the Dutch side, which is looking to lock down a top spot in the group standings. Securing a positive result here is critical to locking in a more favorable matchup in the upcoming knockout rounds.

Following a dominant 5-1 thrashing of Sweden, the Oranje are the overwhelming favorites to win the group. Their commanding position isn’t just due to their point total, but also a massive goal-differential advantage that could prove to be the ultimate decider at the conclusion of group play.

On the other side, Tunisia will be playing strictly for pride. The Eagles of Carthage have already been mathematically eliminated following consecutive losses to Sweden and a crushing 4-0 defeat against Japan. With no path left to the knockout stage, their sole motivation is to play spoiler, secure a historic three points, and avoid exiting the 2026 World Cup on a low note.

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With the U.S. broadcast details and kickoff times locked in, all that’s left is for the players to take the pitch. Anticipation is building as the European powerhouse aims to claim the top seed, making the opening whistle a must-watch moment.

What happens if the Netherlands beat Tunisia?

A victory over Tunisia would earn the Netherlands three points, bringing their group total to seven and guaranteeing them at least a top-two finish. Their final seeding would then depend on the parallel match between Japan and Sweden. If Japan also win, the group winner will be decided by goal differential, since the head-to-head match between the Dutch and the Japanese ended in a draw.

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Because both Japan and the Netherlands currently sit at a plus-4 goal differential, the total number of goals scored in these final matches will be decisive. If they remain tied on goal differential, the next FIFA tiebreaker is total goals scored throughout the group stage.

What happens if the Netherlands and Tunisia tie?

If the Netherlands and Tunisia split the points, the Dutch will be forced to scoreboard-watch and await the outcome of the Japan-Sweden clash to determine their final placement.

A definitive winner in the Japan-Sweden match would relegate the Netherlands to second place in Group F. However, if Japan and Sweden also play to a draw, the Netherlands would secure the top spot in the group due to the tiebreakers outlined above.

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What happens if the Netherlands lose to Tunisia?

A shocking loss to Tunisia would leave the Netherlands empty-handed on Matchday 3, meaning their final standing would rest entirely on the result of the Japan-Sweden game. Whether that match ends in a draw or produces a clear winner, the Netherlands would still secure second place, as they hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over Sweden thanks to their previous victory.

Group F standings