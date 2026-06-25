What is Tunisia’s current FIFA ranking for 2026 World Cup game vs Netherlands?

With their knockout-stage dreams officially dead and buried, a relegated Tunisia squad is gearing up for a pride-only group finale against a dangerous Netherlands team at the 2026 World Cup.

Tunisia enter their final matchday already mathematically eliminated from the 2026 World Cup, playing strictly for pride in their Group F finale. The stakes couldn’t be more different for the Netherlands; the Oranje control their own destiny and sit in an enviable position, needing just a favorable result to comfortably punch their ticket to the knockout rounds.

While Tunisia are desperate to salvage a positive result and avoid the ignominy of finishing as the tournament’s worst overall team, the dynamic on the pitch will be a massive test. The Netherlands have no intention of taking their foot off the gas, aiming to sweep the group stage with a statement victory and a heavy influx of goals.

It has been a tumultuous tournament for the African side, punctuated by a historic federation meltdown. Tunisia became the only nation in the competition to sack their head coach following a catastrophic 5-1 opening-match loss to Sweden. Now, the squad is desperate to show glimpses of its true potential before packing its bags and heading home.

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What’s Tunisia’s current FIFA ranking?

Tunisia currently sit 57th in the live FIFA world rankings after suffering consecutive blowout defeats, a 5-1 thrashing by Sweden followed by a 4-0 clinic from Japan. Bleeding 39 ranking points across those two matches, the Carthage Eagles have plummeted 12 spots from the 45th position they held when the tournament kicked off.

Sebastian Tounekti #26 of Tunisia reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F match

They currently anchor the bottom of the tournament’s overall master table with 0 points and a staggering minus-8 goal differential. If they leak more goals against the Dutch than fellow basement-dwellers Uzbekistan or Iraq do in their respective finales, Tunisia will officially finish dead last in the 48-team field.

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Is this performance the worst one from Tunisia in a World Cup?

The Tunisian national team has qualified for seven FIFA World Cups in its history (1978, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2018, 2022, and 2026). However, the country has never managed to progress past the group stage in any of its appearances on the global stage.

While they have historically flirted with the bottom of the tournament standings before, a lopsided defeat to the Netherlands would mark a dark new low. For the first time in their seven tournament appearances, Tunisia risk finishing the World Cup dead last in the official final rankings.