Argentina vs Switzerland: Lionel Messi’s record against European teams in World Cups

Argentina will face Switzerland in the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup, with Lionel Messi once again set to take on a European opponent.

A crucial goal from Lionel Messi paved the way for Argentina to complete an epic comeback against Egypt. Now, with their place in the quarterfinals secured, La Albiceleste will face Switzerland, marking the 18th time the No. 10 will go up against a European opponent.

The upcoming clash will put Messi head-to-head with Switzerland once again, a team he helped eliminate at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. The Netherlands is the nation he has faced the most times, while he holds a losing record against Germany.

Across his six World Cups, the Argentine star has faced 12 European nations, with a record of 8 wins, 5 draws, and 4 defeats. What will ultimately be the fate of one of the greatest players in soccer history at this World Cup?

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His World Cup debut

Under coach Jose Pekerman, Lionel Messi made his World Cup debut in Germany 2006. Against Serbia and Montenegro, he came off the bench and scored his first World Cup goal. In the following match, already as a starter, he featured in the 0-0 draw against the Netherlands. Argentina would be eliminated by Germany in the quarterfinals, with Messi watching the entire match from the substitutes’ bench.

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates scoring the sixth goal.

South Africa 2010

In this edition, despite playing five matches under Diego Maradona as manager, Messi faced only two European opponents. In the group stage, Argentina defeated Greece 2-0, while Germany once again ended his World Cup run in the quarterfinals with a resounding 4-0 victory.

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Close to glory

In Brazil 2014, Messi played all seven matches of a World Cup for the first time. Argentina opened the tournament with a 2-1 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina, and from the knockout stage onward, every opponent they faced was European.

1-0 vs Switzerland, Round of 16

1-0 vs Belgium, Quarterfinals

0-0 (4-2) vs Netherlands, Semifinals

0-1 vs Germany, Final

His earliest World Cup exit

Russia 2018 may have marked Messi’s worst World Cup performance. The opening 1-1 draw against Iceland hinted at what was to come. A heavy 3-0 defeat to Croatia followed, while Argentina’s Round of 16 elimination came at the hands of France in an electric match that ended 4-3 in favor of Les Bleus.

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Touching the sky

Argentina lifted the World Cup trophy in Qatar 2022, and several European powerhouses stood in their way throughout the tournament. The 2-0 victory over Poland was the only match against a European opponent during the group stage.

Once again, Argentina secured a penalty shootout victory over the Netherlands, this time in the quarterfinals. They then cruised past Croatia with a dominant semifinal win, before the unforgettable historic final against France, which ended 3-3 and was decided by Gonzalo Montiel’s penalty at Lusail.

USA, Mexico & Canada so far

Switzerland will be the second European opponent Messi faces in this edition. In the group stage, with the Argentine once again as the main protagonist, he led his team to a 2-0 victory over Austria at a packed Dallas Stadium.