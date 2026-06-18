Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 18, 2026

|Match Summary
|Match
|Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
|Tournament
|2026 World Cup
|Date
|Thursday, June 18, 2026
|Time
|3:00 PM (ET) / 12:00 PM (PT)
|TV Channels
|FOX, Telemundo
|Live Stream
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium
How to watch Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina in the USA
Soccer supporters throughout the United States can catch this much-anticipated matchup live on FOX and Telemundo via standard television broadcasts.
Fans can also stream the action on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Be sure to tune in for what promises to be a thrilling showdown.
Can I watch Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina for free?
Fans in the United States can stream this featured matchup live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, with a free five-day trial available for eligible new users.
Available nationwide on both platforms, viewers can catch every moment of the contest, from kickoff to the final whistle.
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
Switzerland and Bosnia meet in a key World Cup clash after both opened their campaigns with draws, though under very different circumstances. Switzerland were on course for a win against Qatar before conceding a late equalizer.
Meanwhile, Bosnia impressed against Canada by taking an early lead but ultimately settling for a share of the points. With both teams still seeking their first victory of the tournament, a positive result could prove crucial in the battle for advancement.
Granit Xhaka of Switzerland – Fran Santiago/Getty Images
Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: Predicted Lineups
Switzerland (4-3-3): Gregor Kobel; Silvan Widmer, Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Ricardo Rodriguez; Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Denis Zakaria; Dan Ndoye, Breel Embolo, Ruben Vargas.
Bosnia and Herzegovina (4-2-3-1): Nikola Vasilj; Amar Dedic, Nikola Katic, Dennis Hadzikadunic, Sead Kolasinac; Benjamin Tahirovic, Amir Hadziahmetovic; Esmir Bajraktarevic, Armin Gigovic, Ermedin Demirovic; Edin Dzeko.
What time is the Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina match?
The match kicks off today, June 18, at 3:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:
Eastern Time: 3:00 PM
Central Time: 2:00 PM
Mountain Time: 1:00 PM
Pacific Time: 12:00 PM