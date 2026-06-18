Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 18, 2026

Switzerland will face Bosnia and Herzegovina at the Los Angeles Stadium for Matchday 2 of FIFA World Cup group stage. Both rivals started with a draw and are looking for their first win in this World Cup. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Thursday, June 18, 2026 Time 3:00 PM (ET) / 12:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FOX, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina in the USA

Soccer supporters throughout the United States can catch this much-anticipated matchup live on FOX and Telemundo via standard television broadcasts.

Fans can also stream the action on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Be sure to tune in for what promises to be a thrilling showdown.

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Can I watch Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina for free?

Fans in the United States can stream this featured matchup live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, with a free five-day trial available for eligible new users.

Available nationwide on both platforms, viewers can catch every moment of the contest, from kickoff to the final whistle.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Switzerland and Bosnia meet in a key World Cup clash after both opened their campaigns with draws, though under very different circumstances. Switzerland were on course for a win against Qatar before conceding a late equalizer.

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Meanwhile, Bosnia impressed against Canada by taking an early lead but ultimately settling for a share of the points. With both teams still seeking their first victory of the tournament, a positive result could prove crucial in the battle for advancement.

Granit Xhaka of Switzerland – Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: Predicted Lineups

Switzerland (4-3-3): Gregor Kobel; Silvan Widmer, Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Ricardo Rodriguez; Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Denis Zakaria; Dan Ndoye, Breel Embolo, Ruben Vargas.

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Bosnia and Herzegovina (4-2-3-1): Nikola Vasilj; Amar Dedic, Nikola Katic, Dennis Hadzikadunic, Sead Kolasinac; Benjamin Tahirovic, Amir Hadziahmetovic; Esmir Bajraktarevic, Armin Gigovic, Ermedin Demirovic; Edin Dzeko.

What time is the Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina match?

The match kicks off today, June 18, at 3:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 3:00 PM

Central Time: 2:00 PM

Mountain Time: 1:00 PM

Pacific Time: 12:00 PM