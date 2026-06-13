What’s Switzerland’s FIFA ranking? More about Canada’s Group B opponent at 2026 World Cup

Switzerland enter the 2026 World Cup as the highest-ranked team in Group B and one of the strongest European sides outside the continent’s traditional elite. The Swiss arrived at the tournament ranked No. 19 in the latest FIFA World Rankings with 1,650.06 points, giving them a significant advantage on paper over their group-stage rivals.

That ranking places Switzerland ahead of Canada (31st), Qatar (56th), and Bosnia and Herzegovina (63rd), making Murat Yakin’s team the favorite to finish atop Group B. The Swiss also bring valuable World Cup and European Championship experience, with a roster featuring established stars such as Gregor Kobel, Manuel Akanji, Granit Xhaka, Denis Zakaria, and Breel Embolo.

The FIFA rankings were updated immediately before the start of the World Cup, meaning Switzerland’s recent international results were included in the calculation. Those performances helped them maintain a place among the world’s top 20 nations heading into the tournament.

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Which European teams are ranked ahead of Switzerland?

Among UEFA nations, Switzerland sit behind several of Europe’s biggest powers. The teams ranked above the Swiss are Spain, France, England, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Croatia, and Italy. Despite trailing those traditional contenders, Switzerland remain comfortably inside the top 20 globally and is widely viewed as one of the most consistent national teams outside Europe’s elite tier.

What were Switzerland’s most recent results before the World Cup?

Switzerland entered the tournament following a mixed but respectable run of results. The Swiss drew 1-1 with Australia on June 6, defeated Jordan 4-1 on May 31, played to a scoreless draw against Norway on March 31, and suffered a narrow 4-3 defeat to Germany on March 27. Those results were the final matches included in the FIFA ranking calculation before the start of the 2026 World Cup.