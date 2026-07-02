Switzerland’s FIFA ranking updated for 2026 World Cup Round of 32 vs Algeria

Switzerland face Algeria in the Round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup. Since the start of the tournament, FIFA rankings have changed, so what's the Swiss' spot right now?

Switzerland won Group B of the 2026 World Cup and that is why they’re facing Algeria in the Round of 32. However, winning the group also mean some movement in the FIFA rankings for them.

Switzerland is ranked 16th in the FIFA rankings. Being unbeaten in this 2026 World Cup have made the Swiss climb three spots in the ranks. Hence, they come as the best-ranked team in this matchup vs. Algeria.

As of now, Switzerland, they’ve got 1676.00 points. Despite being unbeaten, the first game of the 2026 World Cup saw Switzerland lose 9.14 points because it was against the low-ranked Qatar.

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Switzerland’s FIFA ranking fluctuation explained

Algeria also moved in the FIFA rankings, though not as positively as Switzerland. By beating Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1, Switzerland won 14.01 points and then, a big-time 21.06 points were added after they beat the host nation Canada.

Breel Embolo of Switzerland

The good news for Switzerland is that their closest pursuer is Japan, who are already eliminated from the competition after losing to Brazil. The bad news is Switzerland are below the United States, who already locked in their spot in the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup.

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How do the game vs Algeria affects Switzerland?

Depending on if Switzerland win, tie, or lose vs. Alegria, the rankings will help or bury the Swiss. For instance, a bad result could take points off of their board and could make them lose a spot against Japan even if the Samurais are already eliminated.

A win, depending on how dominant, could make close the 14.33 points gap with the United States. For example, USA won 13.16 points for their win against Bosnia and Herzegovina. So, if the Swiss get something similar, they’d be breathing on USA’s neck.