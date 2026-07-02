The uniforms Switzerland and Algeria are wearing today for 2026 World Cup Round of 32

Both teams will have the opportunity to wear their primary colors for Match 85 of the World Cup.

Classic kits are on the menu for Switzerland and Algeria in what promises to be another thrilling Round of 32 matchup at the 2026 World Cup. The unmistakable red and clean white colors will take center stage in the final match of the day.

Switzerland, coming into this game with a strong FIFA ranking, will wear its primarily red kit. This is the look that once earned them the nickname the “Red Devils,” and it is the only colorway the team has worn in the World Cup so far.

Algeria, on the other hand, gets the chance to sport its primary all-white kit again. Its goal is to avoid a draw or a loss against the Swiss, as a victory is the only thing on every national team’s mind in the Round of 32.

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Switzerland and Algeria kits

Switzerland has been fortunate enough to wear its beautiful red primary kit with white details throughout the World Cup. If it keeps advancing in the tournament, this jersey could easily become one of the most coveted among the 48 national teams.

Algeria will feature a white jersey, shorts, and socks with green accents, while its goalkeeper will look completely opposite to the Swiss in a yellow kit with black details. The Swiss goalkeeper will protect the net dressed entirely in light blue.

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How many kits do Algeria and Switzerland have available?

In case Switzerland has to play a match in a different uniform, the other option available for the “A-Team” is a green jersey with white shorts. Meanwhile, Algeria can turn to its secondary kit, which is entirely green and closely matches the color of the country’s flag.