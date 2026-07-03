2026 World Cup bracket updated: Who, when, and where is Switzerland playing next in the Round of 16?

After qualifying to the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup, Switzerland now know their next challenge.

Switzerland are now invited to the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup after beating Algeria 2-0. This also means that they know what’s the next challenge ahead, as well as when and where will the next game happen. With this result, Algeria is effectively out of the World Cup.

Switzerland will play against the winner of Colombia vs Ghana at the BC Place in Vancouver, Canada at 4:00 PM ET on July 7th. This means Switzerland, who are already in Vancouver, will get to rest for an extra day and save themselves a trip compared to their rivals.

That will give Switzerland a very big advantage. Colombia and Ghana face off in Kansas City, which means the winner will have to travel approximately six hours. Not only that, but Switzerland know this stadium and pitch very well. If they win their next match, it will mean they’ll at least tie Switzerland’s furthest World Cup finish.

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If Colombia advances, they’ll achieve a curious feat vs Switzerland

Colombia have played 2026 World Cup matches in the United States and Mexico, so if they beat Ghana, they would play in Canada, making them the first country to play a game in all three host nations.

Luis Diaz of Colombia.

This will also put Colombia as one of the teams that have travelled the most. Meanwhile, Switzerland have played the last two games in Vancouver’s BC Place. They haven’t traveled since before June 24.

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Switzerland’s path to the Round of 16

Switzerland started their 2026 World Cup campaign with a disappointing draw vs. Qatar which affected Switzerland in the FIFA rankings. However, they bounced back with a dominant 4-1 win vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, and then beat Canada 2-1.

While not world-beaters, Switzerland have at least looked pretty efficient, barring their debut vs. Qatar. Now, they won 2-0 vs. Algeria, and looked as the superior side for many portions of the game. Switzerland come with big momentum in the Round of 16.