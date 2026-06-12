Thomas Partey reportedly out of 2026 World Cup opener for Ghana vs Panama after controversy in Canada

Thomas Partey will not be available for Ghana against Panama at the 2026 World Cup.

Ghana will be without one of their most important players when they open their 2026 World Cup campaign against Panama on June 17 in Toronto. According to a report from Dan Sheldon, midfielder Thomas Partey will not be available for the Group L clash after being denied entry into Canada.

“Exclusive: Thomas Partey is unavailable to play in Ghana’s opening World Cup match against Panama in Canada on June 17 as he has been denied entry to the country.”

Partey is one of the most accomplished players in Ghana’s squad, having built an impressive career at some of Europe’s biggest clubs. The midfielder previously starred for Atletico Madrid before moving to Arsenal and later spending time with Villarreal. His experience, leadership, and ability to control the tempo of matches have made him a key figure for both club and country.

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Why is Thomas Partey not playing for Ghana at the 2026 World Cup?

Thomas Partey will not play for Ghana against Panama because Canada denied him access to the country. The situation has quickly become one of the most controversial stories of the tournament’s opening week.

It also adds to a growing list of World Cup-related travel and entry complications that have generated debate throughout the competition. Before the tournament, Somali referee Omar Artan was barred from entering the United States and had to return home. Meanwhile, Iran were forced to alter their preparations by training in Tijuana and only entering U.S. territory on matchdays.

For Ghana, the clash with Panama is a must-win game considering the toughest part of their schedule in Group L lies ahead with consecutive matches against England and Croatia.