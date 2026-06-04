Tim Payne reportedly draws interest from Argentine league before 2026 World Cup with New Zealand

Social media sensation Tim Payne could use his 2026 World Cup hype to go to the Argentine league after he finishes repping New Zealand in the big tournament.

Two weeks ago, Tim Payne was literally one of the less-followed 2026 World Cup players. After an Argentinian influencer went viral asking for people to follow him, everyone knows —and follows— the New Zealand defender. Now, it’s been reported that a team from the Argentine league could be interested in his services.

Per Daniel Avellaneda of Rivadavia 630, Argentinian side Deportivo Riestra is highly interested in signing Tim Payne. Per Avellaneda, Riestra is preparing a formal offer to Payne’s team , the Wellington Phoenix.

Payne’s bond with Argentina is as random as many things can be in 2026. After all, it was a random viral clip from an Argentinian that made him an overnight sensation, earning literally more than 4.5 million followers. Now, he is wanted by a team from Argentina. If Payne ends up playing in Argentina, it would be some sort of a ‘full circle‘ moment.

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What’s Tim Payne’s position?

The New Zealander is a defender, but he is capable of playing both at center back and as a right back. At 32 years old, Payne has played in America before with Portland 2 in the 2016-2016 season. He’s also played for Blackburn in England.

The most anticipated linkup of the World Cup so far 🇳🇿🤝🇦🇷



Tim Payne meets Valen Scarsini, the creator behind Payne’s rise to global stardom ✨ pic.twitter.com/zSPFUW0dvj — New Zealand Football 🇳🇿 (@NZ_Football) June 3, 2026

He’s been with Wellington since 2019 after leaving Eastern Suburbs as a free agent. Payne has been a regular name for the Kiwis, as he has more than 50 appearances for the New Zealand national team.

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How much would it cost Riestra to sign Payne?

If Deportivo Riestra want to sign Tim Payne, they have to understand he has a contract with Wellington until 2028. Per Transfermarkt, Payne has a market value of 350,000 euros. Now, depending on how Payne fares in the 2026 World Cup, the value could definitely shift.

New Zealand will play Iran, Egypt, and Belgium on Group G of the World Cup. Is not that tough of a group, but New Zealand still have very low expectations in this tournament. It is highly unlikely that they progress through to the knockout rounds.