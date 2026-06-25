Turkiye vs USMNT: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 25, 2026

Turkiye squares off with USMNT at the Los Angeles Stadium for Matchday 3 of FIFA World Cup group stage. The already qualified United States seeks to close out the group against the eliminated Turkey. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Turkiye vs USMNT Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Thursday, June 25, 2026 Time 10:00 PM (ET) / 7:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FOX, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch Turkiye vs USMNT in the USA

Fans in the United States won’t want to miss this marquee matchup, available live on FOX and Telemundo via standard television broadcasts.

Viewers can also stream the game on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Don’t miss this exciting showdown.

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Can I watch Turkiye vs USMNT for free?

Fans in the United States can catch this highly anticipated clash live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream. Eligible users may also receive a free five-day trial.

Both platforms provide nationwide live access, allowing audiences to follow every key sequence and decisive highlight in real time from start to finish.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The United States enters its final group-stage match with little pressure after back-to-back victories over Paraguay and Australia locked up both a spot in the knockout round and the top position in the group.

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With first place already secured regardless of the outcome, the focus now shifts to maintaining momentum, managing minutes, and keeping key contributors fresh ahead of the next stage.

Turkey, meanwhile, have struggled to make an impact throughout the tournament and will be looking to salvage some pride by closing out their World Cup campaign with a positive result.

Arda Guler of Turkiye – Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

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Turkiye vs USMNT: Predicted Lineups

Turkiye (4-3-3): Uğurcan Çakır; Mert Müldür, Merih Demiral, Abdulkerim Bardakcı, Ferdi Kadıoğlu; Hakan Çalhanoğlu, İsmail Yüksek, Arda Güler; Yunus Akgün, Kenan Yıldız, Kerem Aktürkoğlu.

USMNT (5-3-2): Matt Freese, Alex Freeman, Chris Richards, Tim Ream, Sergino Dest, Antonee Robinson, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Malik Tillman, Folarin Balogun, Ricardo Pepi.

What time is the Turkiye vs USMNT match?

The match kicks off today, June 25, at 10:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 10:00 PM

Central Time: 9:00 PM

Mountain Time: 8:00 PM

Pacific Time: 7:00 PM