Video: Mexico score as South Korea GK makes huge mistake at 2026 World Cup

At Guadalajara Stadium, Mexico scored a fortunate goal against South Korea thanks to a major mistake by goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu, who spilled the ball right into the path of Luis Romo to score.

Mexico capitalized on a glaring error at Guadalajara Stadium in the 2026 World Cup when South Korean goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu fumbled a save, gifting Luis Romo an easy tap-in to break the deadlock.

In the 50th minute, Mexico launched a dangerous attack down the left flank through Julian Quinones—one of El Tri’s key foreign-born weapons—who whipped a cross toward Raul Jimenez in the penalty box.

Jimenez didn’t get the cleanest connection on the ball, but South Korean goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu failed to secure it in the air. The shot-stopper spilled the ball directly into the six-yard box, leaving an absolute gift for Luis Romo to tap into an empty net.

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The only way the breakthrough was coming

Throughout the opening 45 minutes, Mexico completely dominated possession. However, they sorely lacked a clinical edge in the final third, registering just a single shot on target and leaving a tense crowd at Guadalajara Stadium growing visibly anxious.

MEXICO TAKES THE LEAD IN GUADALAJARA! 🇲🇽



El Tri capitalizes on the keeper miscue to go up 1-0! pic.twitter.com/OcfnNkZn7S — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 19, 2026

South Korea looked much sharper after the cooling break, new in the 2026 World Cup, but they couldn’t capitalize on their momentum either. In a match where clear-cut chances were hard to come by, a costly handling error felt like the only way this stubborn deadlock was ever going to be broken.

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Tactical control on home soil

Feeding off a raucous home-field advantage, Mexico masterfully dictated the game’s tempo. Javier Aguirre’s side even intelligently conceded possession to the Asian team at various intervals to catch their breath and reset. The defensive blueprint worked to perfection, completely nullifying South Korea’s talismanic superstar, Son Heung-min, and keeping El Tri firmly in the driver’s seat.