2026 World Cup: Why isn’t Cesar Montes playing today for Mexico vs South Korea?

Mexico cruised past South Africa on Matchday 1, but a moment of frustration in stoppage time will have major consequences for Cesar Montes.

Mexico will be without one of their most important defenders when they face South Korea in a pivotal Group A match at the 2026 World Cup. A ticket to the Round of 32 is on the line.

Center back Cesar Montes is unavailable for selection after receiving a red card in Mexico’s opening victory over South Africa, forcing coach Javier Aguirre to make an important adjustment to his defensive setup.

The suspension comes at a particularly frustrating time for Mexico, as the dismissal occurred when the match was already under control. However, that opens the door for a veteran to return.

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Why isn’t Cesar Montes playing against South Korea?

Cesar Montes is suspended after being sent off during Mexico’s 2-0 victory over South Africa. The defender received a red card in the second minute of stoppage time after committing a foul that many observers considered unnecessary given the circumstances of the match.

At the time of the incident, Mexico already held a comfortable 2-0 lead and was playing with a two-man advantage following South Africa’s earlier dismissals. As a result, Montes will miss the Group A showdown against South Korea.

The timing of the foul made the situation particularly frustrating for Mexico. With the outcome virtually secured and only moments remaining on the clock, Montes’ challenge resulted in a suspension that now forces El Tri to play one of their toughest group-stage matches without a defensive leader.

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Who will replace Cesar Montes in Mexico vs South Korea?

Javier Aguirre is expected to turn to Edson Álvarez as Cesar Montes’ replacement in the starting lineup. Although Alvarez endured a difficult club season with Fenerbahçe in Turkey, the Mexican captain remains one of the most experienced players in the squad and has frequently demonstrated his ability to perform in high-pressure matches.

When can Cesar Montes return with Mexico?

The good news for Mexico is that Montes is expected to be available again for the team’s final Group A match against Czechia. The center back should return to the lineup for what could be a decisive game in the battle for qualification.