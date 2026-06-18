What’s Mexico’s FIFA ranking at the 2026 World Cup?

Mexico enters the 2026 World Cup with high hopes, and its FIFA ranking proves that El Tri is a team to be taken seriously.

With ambitious goals on home soil, Mexico‘s impressive standing in the FIFA Rankings for the 2026 World Cup proves that El Tricolor is a legitimate force to be reckoned with.

Mexico entered the 2026 World Cup ranked 11th globally. Javier Aguirre’s squad is the highest-ranked CONCACAF team in the tournament, with the closest three regional rivals being the United States (17th), Canada (30th), and Panama (34th in the FIFA rankings).

The other two CONCACAF nations in the tournament are Curacao (82nd) and Haiti, who enters as the lowest-ranked team from the confederation. Mexico fully aims to validate its high ranking by orchestrating a deep, historic run on home soil.

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Mexico boasts a solid roster boosted by foreign-born stars

Mexico has consistently welcomed naturalized talents into the fold, and their 2026 World Cup roster is clear proof. The squad features five players who were born outside of Mexico but are fully committed to defending the green jersey at all costs.

Alvaro Fidalgo #8 of Mexico

Julian Quinones and Alvaro Fidalgo stand out as the premier foreign-born figures in the midfield and attack, with Quinones already making headlines by scoring the opening goal of the 2026 World Cup against South Africa. However, the domestic talent remains equally formidable.

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Key homegrown stars driving the team forward include Raul Jimenez, Edson Alvarez, and Cesar Montes (out vs South Korea). To add to the excitement, Mexico also boasts the absolute youngest player in the entire 2026 World Cup tournament: 17-year-old sensation Gilberto Mora.

Why is Mexico so highly ranked by FIFA?

Mexico’s strong position in the global standings is a direct result of its recent silverware dominance within the region, having captured both the CONCACAF Gold Cup and the CONCACAF Nations League titles in 2025.

While 11th in the world is impressive, it is still a bit shy of their best-ever historical placement, when El Tri climbed all the way to 4th overall. On the flip side, the nation’s lowest valley came in July 2015, when a string of poor international performances saw them plummet to 40th place.