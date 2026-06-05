What was the match with the most yellow and red cards in World Cup history?

Before discipline records shaped FIFA World Cup history, certain matches in the FIFA World Cup turned into intense battles marked by aggressive play and escalating tensions on soccer’s biggest stage.

The match with the most yellow and red cards in FIFA World Cup history is the infamous Portugal vs Netherlands clash in the 2006 tournament, where a staggering 16 yellow cards and 4 red cards were issued.

The Round of 16 showdown, played at the FIFA World Cup 2006 in Germany, became instantly known as the “Battle of Nuremberg” due to its extraordinary level of aggression and disciplinary chaos.

Russian referee Valentin Ivanov struggled to contain repeated fouls, confrontations and heated exchanges, as both sides pushed the limits of physical play in a match that felt more like a war of attrition than a soccer contest.

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What records were broken in Portugal vs Netherlands 2006?

The Portugal vs Netherlands match at the 2006 FIFA World Cup broke the record for the most disciplinary sanctions in a World Cup match, with 16 yellow cards and 4 red cards issued. In total, the match had 20 cards.

Luis Figo is shown the yellow card by Referee Valentin Ivanov during the FIFA World Cup Germany 2006 Round of 16 match (Source: Alexander Heimann/Getty Images)

The Round of 16 clash, played on June 25, 2006 at the FIFA World Cup in Germany, quickly escalated into one of the most chaotic and controversial matches ever seen on soccer’s biggest stage.

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The match also set a record for the most red cards ever shown in a single World Cup game, with four players being sent off. Referee Valentin Ivanov struggled to maintain control in a match that quickly escalated into heated confrontations.

Instead of settling into a tactical knockout-stage battle, the game became fragmented and increasingly emotional as both sides struggled to maintain discipline. The situation peaked in a second half that unraveled the match.

Which players were sent off in Portugal vs Netherlands 2006?

The four players sent off in the 2006 World Cup match were Costinha and Deco for Portugal, and Khalid Boulahrouz and Giovanni van Bronckhorst for the Netherlands. All four red cards came after second yellow cards.

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Costinha was the first player dismissed, receiving his second yellow card before halftime after a handball incident, leaving Portugal temporarily reduced to ten men. His sending-off came during an already tense period of the match.

In the second half, the game completely unraveled. Khalid Boulahrouz was sent off after a series of heavy challenges, including earlier involvement in a dangerous foul on Cristiano Ronaldo, who was forced to leave the match injured.

Deco later followed, receiving a second yellow card for persistent fouling and dissent, further escalating the chaos on the pitch. Finally, Giovanni van Bronckhorst became the last player dismissed, sealing a dramatic ending.

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Has any World Cup match come close to breaking this record?

No World Cup match has come close to breaking the disciplinary record set in Portugal vs Netherlands 2006, although a few have approached it in terms of intensity and total bookings. The “Battle of Nuremberg” remains the benchmark.

One of the closest examples came during the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-final between Netherlands and Argentina, which produced 18 yellow cards, 1 red card and heated confrontations, but it still did not match the clash.

Across different editions, there have been isolated matches with heavy discipline—sometimes reaching double-digit yellow cards—but none have replicated the combination of four red cards plus a high yellow-card count seen in 2006.