Ecuador vs Saudi Arabia: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for an international friendly match on May 30, 2026

Ecuador face Saudi Arabia at the Sports Illustrated Stadium in a 2026 international friendly. With the World Cup just around the corner, both teams continue their preparations ahead of the tournament starting in the coming days. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Ecuador vs Saudi Arabia Tournament Friendly Date Saturday, May 30, 2026 Time 7:30 PM (ET) / 4:30 PM (PT) TV Channels – Live Stream Fubo, Fanatiz

How to watch Ecuador vs Saudi Arabia in the USA

Fans looking to watch this highly anticipated showdown live will have two streaming choices available. The match will air on Fubo PPV and Fanatiz PPV, allowing supporters to follow the action from almost anywhere.

With both platforms providing live coverage of this marquee encounter, viewers will be able to enjoy every key play and dramatic moment from start to finish.

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Can I watch Ecuador vs Saudi Arabia for free?

Viewers in the United States can stream this highly anticipated matchup live on Fubo, which carries the channel broadcasting the game nationwide.

While Fubo typically includes a 5-day free trial for new users, that promotion will not be available for this specific event, meaning there is currently no free way to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Saudi Arabia and Ecuador continue their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a clear goal in mind: reaching the knockout stage after both nations were eliminated during the group phase in Qatar 2022.

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Ecuador enters this matchup eager to regain momentum after a disappointing exit in a group many expected them to survive, while Saudi Arabia remains encouraged by its stunning victory over Argentina, one of the biggest upsets of the last World Cup.

With the tournament drawing closer, both sides are using every opportunity to sharpen their squads, evaluate key players, and build confidence ahead of the global showcase.

Firas Al-Buraikan of Saudi Arabia – Noah Goldberg/Getty Images

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Ecuador vs Saudi Arabia: Predicted Lineups

Ecuador (4-3-3): Valle; Franco, Ordonez, Torres, Estupinan; M. Caicedo, Vite, Paez; Yeboah, Plata, E. Valencia.

Saudi Arabia (4-4-2): Al-Owais; Abdulhamid, Al-Tambakti, Thikri, Kadish; Kanno, Al-Juwayr, Al-Shamat, Al-Dawsari; Al-Hamdan, Al-Buraikan.

What time is the Ecuador vs Saudi Arabia match?

The match kicks off today, May 30, at 7:30 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 7:30 PM

Central Time: 6:30 PM

Mountain Time: 5:30 PM

Pacific Time: 4:30 PM