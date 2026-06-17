How many players born abroad are representing DR Congo at the 2026 World Cup?

The DR Congo squad at the 2026 FIFA World Cup reflects decades of migration, heritage and soccer development abroad. But just how international is Sebastien Desabre’s roster?

The Democratic Republic of the Congo is one of the most fascinating stories at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Back on soccer’s biggest stage for the first time since 1974 and ranked within the top 50 of the FIFA ranking, the Leopards arrive with a talented squad of 26 players.

Several key players were born outside the country and later chose to represent their family’s homeland at the international level. Head coach Sebastien Desabre has built a roster that reflects the strong Congolese communities.

As the tournament unfolds, the makeup of DR Congo’s squad has sparked curiosity among fans looking to learn more about one of Africa’s most intriguing teams. So, how many foreign-born players are representing the Leopards?

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How many foreign-born players are in DR Congo’s roster?

A country with a large population, DR Congo has a 26-man roster, with 20 players born outside the country. Each of them was selected by head coach Sebastien Desabre and chose to represent the African nation at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The list includes:

Lionel Mpasi | France

Arthur Masuaku | France

Gedeon Kalulu | France

Dylan Batubinsika | France

Steve Kapuadi | France

Samuel Moutoussamy | France

Gael Kakuta | France

Yoane Wissa | France

Nathanael Mbuku | France

Simon Banza | France

Matthieu Epolo | Belgium

Joris Kayembe | Belgium

Noah Sadiki | Belgium

Ngal’ayel Mukau | Belgium

Theo Bongonda | Belgium

Aaron Wan-Bissaka | England

Aaron Thsibola | England

Timothy Fayulu | Switzerland

Charles Pickel | Switzerland

Which French-born players are part of DR Congo’s squad?

France is the most represented country among DR Congo’s foreign-born players. Of the 20 squad members born outside the African nation, 10 were born in France, including some of the biggest stars on the roster.

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Lionel Mpasi and Gedeon Kalulu (Source: Pau Barrena/Getty Images)

The French-born players selected by head coach are Lionel Mpasi, Arthur Masuaku, Gedeon Kalulu, Dylan Batubinsika, Steve Kapuadi, Samuel Moutoussamy, Gael Kakuta, Yoane Wissa, Nathanael Mbuku and Simon Banza.

Together, they bring experience from some of Europe’s top leagues, including the Premier League, Ligue 1, La Liga and the Belgian Pro League. The presence of so many French-born players reflects a broader trend in African soccer.