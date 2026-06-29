Jurgen Klopp addresses possibility of coaching Germany after 2026 World Cup elimination

Jurgen Klopp had to speak candidly about the possibility of taking over the German national team job.

Jurgen Klopp was among the many witnesses to Germany’s brutal elimination against Paraguay. Given the team’s current crisis, it was only a matter of time before a manager of his caliber was asked if he’d consider becoming Die Mannschaft’s next head coach. His response? Now is not the time to talk about it.

Speaking to Magenta TV about the possibility of taking the Germany job, the former Liverpool manager said: “I haven’t thought about that yet. I understand that my name is being mentioned now. But it’s not the time to talk about that.”

Klopp is one of several highly experienced German coaches out there, but his name will undoubtedly carry the most weight in the coming weeks. Germany is left picking up the pieces after a disastrously early Round of 32 exit at the 2026 World Cup, a tournament collapse that Kai Havertz didn’t mince words about, bluntly labeling the early exit “a disaster.”

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Has Klopp ever managed a national team?

Jurgen Klopp has never coached at the international level, spending his entire career building club dynasties. He is best known for his legendary run at Liverpool, where he won both the Premier League and the Champions League. Before his time in England, he rose to prominence by leading Borussia Dortmund to consecutive Bundesliga titles.

Thomas Muller with Jurgen Klopp during the 2026 World Cup (Getty Images)

Klopp has always preferred the daily grind of club soccer. International management offers far less time on the training pitch with players, which goes against his hands-on teaching style. That reality opens the door for speculation, especially as Julian Nagelsmann addresses his own future as Germany’s coach following the team’s premature departure from the World Cup.

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How could Germany look under Klopp?

If Klopp takes the wheel, he will not have Manuel Neuer as the goalkeeper played his last World Cup, but fans can expect a massive tactical shift toward his signature high-energy approach. He revolutionized modern soccer with gegenpressing, a system focused on winning the ball back immediately after losing it. Germany would likely transform into a relentless, high-pressing machine that forces turnovers deep in the opponent’s half.

Stylistically, his teams prioritize vertical, lightning-fast transitions rather than slow, patient possession. Just like his peak Liverpool and Dortmund squads, a Klopp-led Germany would use explosive wingers and a dynamic attack to overwhelm defenses. It would be a thrilling, heavy-metal brand of soccer designed to bring the swagger back to the national team.