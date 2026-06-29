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Kai Havertz doesn’t mince words after Germany’s World Cup exit: ‘A disaster’

As Germany suffered yet another diappointing World Cup exit, Kai Havertz gave a brutally honest assessment of it all.

Kai Havertz of Germany looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E match.
© Alexander Hassenstein/Getty ImagesKai Havertz of Germany looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E match.

Kai Havertz was one of the key pieces of Germany during the 2026 World Cup, and despite his goals, the four-time world champions suffered an early exit during the Round of 32.

Germany lost the Round of 32 penalty shootout vs Paraguay and are going home earlier than expected. Kai Havertz was devastated and left a heartbreaking quote after the elimination.

Postgame, Havertz said,I’m speechless. My second World Cup, and we’ve messed up for the second time. The last few tournaments were a disaster.” And Havertz is right, since they won in 2014, Germany have been gone in two group stages, and now in the Round of 32.

Germany’s expectations make this a huge soccer crisis

Manuel Neuer is also devastated about Germany’s exit. And for him, this is even worse. Neuer won the 2014 World Cup with Germany, and after that, he’s seen failure after failure occur.

Manuel Neuer of Germany in 2026 World Cup

Manuel Neuer of Germany in 2026 World Cup

Germany’s expectations are always to win the whole World Cup. They have four world titles, tied with Italy as the nations with the second-most titles in this competition.

See also

Manuel Neuer sets unwanted World Cup record by conceding in Germany vs Paraguay

Germany’s World Cup results in XXI Century

YearHost NationStage ReachedKey Result
2002South Korea / JapanRunners-upLost 0-2 to Brazil in the final
2006GermanyThird PlaceDefeated Portugal 3-1 in the 3rd place match
2010South AfricaThird PlaceDefeated Uruguay 3-2 in the 3rd place match
2014BrazilChampionsWon 1-0 against Argentina in the final
2018RussiaGroup StageEliminated after finishing bottom of Group F
2022QatarGroup StageEliminated on goal difference in Group E
2026Canada / Mexico / USARound of 32Lost to Paraguay on penalty shootouts in the Round of 32
Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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