Manuel Neuer laments ending Germany career with 2026 World Cup disappointment

Manuel Neuer career with Germany's national team is over, and the legendary goalkeeper is not happy about how it all ended at the 2026 World Cup against Paraguay.

Manuel Neuer is one of the biggest names in Germany‘s history. However, the 40-year-old has played his last game for the national team in an unexpected Round of 32 exit from the 2026 World Cup.

When reminiscing about his whole international career for Germany, Neuer said, “It’s extremely bitter for it to end like this.” Neuer is one of the best goalkeepers of all time. Hence, looking at him in such a devastating mood is not precisely a common thing.

Germany’s game vs Paraguay was not good for the GK, as Neuer also became the holder of an unwanted World Cup record. Hence, it was a very bad chain of events in the Round of 32 for Neuer.

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Germany’s bases have been shaken to its core

Head coach Julian Nagelsmann also opened up abouth his future with Germany. However, the fact is that Germany’s constant failures in recent tournaments are not something that one of the winningest teams in history will be fond of.

Head coach of Germany Julian Nagelsmann looks on prior to the international friendly match in 2026

The German soccer federation might need to restructure everything, from its core, to the surface of the soccer world. A team that is usually expected to win it all, has now provided a disaster tournament, as Kai Havertz said.

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Neuer’s numbers on the Germany national team

Manuel Neuer has a total of 124 international caps and 51 clean sheets for the Germany senior national team. He’s overcame names like Sepp Maier, Oliver Kahn, Harald “Toni” Schumacher, to mention a few.