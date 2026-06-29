Julian Nagelsmann addresses his future as Germany coach after early 2026 World Cup exit

Germany are officially out of the 2026 World Cup following a historic Round of 32 elimination against Paraguay. The defeat marks a devastating blow and continues a string of tournament failures for Germany since 2018. In the wake of the loss, head coach Julian Nagelsmann clarified his position regarding his future.

Following the defeat, Nagelsmann made it clear that he remains willing to continue as coach, demonstrating that he still wants to stay involved with the national team.

“I’m available. If the DFB want me to stay until 2028, I will. If they don’t, then I’ll go,” Nagelsmann said. “I’m not someone who runs away. I’m available if that’s what the DFB wants. If they don’t want me, they need to tell me. I want to continue. In football, you don’t have complete control. If the DFB wants me to, I’d be happy to prepare for the Euros and the Nations League. If they don’t want me to, they need to say it.”

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