What happens if Japan win, tie or lose vs Tunisia today at the 2026 World Cup?

Japan play vs. Tunisia as they want to keep their dark horse stock at the 2026 World Cup.

Japan face Tunisia in Group F at the 2026 World Cup, where both look for a victory to stay alive in the group stage. The match will be played in Monterrey, Mexico, with fans expected to pack the stadium known commonly as the Steel Giant.

Both sides come with an urgent need to win this game after not being able to win in their opening matches. On one side, Japan drew against the Netherlands 2-2. This forces the Samurais to go for a victory to pretty much secure their spot in the next round.

On the other side, Tunisia, with Herve Renard as new manager because Tunisia fired their former coach in the middle of the World Cup, look for a win to basically stay alive in this tournament.

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What happens if Japan win vs Tunisia?

If Japan secure a victory against Tunisia, they will add three vital points to put themselves in the mix for the top spots in the standings. In other words, they will be moving one step closer to qualifying for the next round. It would put them with four points, the same as the Netherlands. A

Elias Saad #8 of Tunisia

The first tiebreaker in the 2026 World Cup is the head to head record. However, if Japan and Netherlands tie at first, given that their game ended in a draw, the second tiebreaker comes into play, which is goal difference. Netherlands’ goal difference is +4, so Japan (0 GD) need to score plenty of goals vs. Tunisia if they want to take the top spot.

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What happens if Japan and Tunisia tie?

If Japan tie with Tunisia, they will move to two points and remain in third place in Group F, trailing Sweden (3 points) and the Netherlands (4 points). Tunisia earn their first point and stays alive in fourth. This result means no team in the group is mathematically qualified or eliminated. Hence, Japan’s fate would rely entirely on the final matchday against Sweden.

What happens if Japan loses vs Tunisia?

If Japan loses to Tunisia, they will fall to the bottom of Group F with one point. Tunisia moves ahead of them into third place with three points. This sets up a do-or-die final matchday where Japan must defeat Sweden to reach four points. Any other result would mean automatic elimination.

A Dutch victory locks Japan into second place outright, while a Dutch draw achieves the exact same result because Japan would own the head-to-head tiebreaker over Sweden.