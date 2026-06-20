Referee and uniforms for Tunisia vs Japan today at the 2026 World Cup

Japan look to secure a win against Tunisia under a referee making his World Cup debut but holding extensive experience in other major tournaments. Both teams will feature distinct kits on the pitch.

Istvan Kovacs will make his 2026 World Cup debut refereeing the match between Tunisia and Japan, two teams desperate for a win. Kovacs has never officiated in this FIFA tournament before, making this a massive milestone for him as well.

Kovacs averages 5.12 yellow cards per game. That tendency could benefit Japan, who face a physical, high-stakes battle against a Tunisia squad needing a victory to keep their dreams of advancing past the group stage alive.

Because it’s a crucial match for Tunisia, they earned the ‘right’ to wear their primary all-white kit. Japan will counter with the eye-catching blue uniform that has generated so much buzz during this World Cup.

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Uniforms for Tunisia and Japan

Tunisia hope a massive stadium and a passionate soccer city bring them some luck. They will wear their official all-white kit with red trim, while their goalkeeper will be in all-orange.

Japan will sport their traditional all-blue uniform with white and red details. They naturally had to ditch their white jersey and black shorts alternative to avoid a clash with Tunisia. Their goalkeeper, US-born Zion Suzuki, will wear an all-yellow kit.

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Referee for Tunisia vs. Japan

Even though Kovacs has never been on a World Cup stage, he knows there is no room for error in a match where both squads are hungry to advance and climb the FIFA rankings.

Referee: Istvan Kovacs (Romania)

Istvan Kovacs (Romania) Assistant Referee 1: Mihai Marica (Romania)

Mihai Marica (Romania) Assistant Referee 2: Ferencz Tunyogi (Romania)

Ferencz Tunyogi (Romania) Fourth Official: Juan Calderon (Costa Rica)

Juan Calderon (Costa Rica) Reserve Assistant Referee: Juan Carlos Mora (Costa Rica)

Kovacs brings recent international tournament experience to the table, including the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, 2026 European WC Qualifiers, and the UEFA Nations League. Across those tournaments, his yellow card average jumped to six per game over a five-match stretch where he also issued two red cards.