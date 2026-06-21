Cristiano Ronaldo insists focus remains unchanged amid rumors around Portugal at 2026 World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media with a powerful message as Portugal are under scrutiny at the 2026 World Cup.

Portugal’s deflating 1-1 draw against DR Congo in their 2026 World Cup debut did Cristiano Ronaldo and company no favors. As rumors around the national team suggest a storm is brewing within the locker room, Ronaldo addressed the topic with a stern statement on his social media.

“Focused on the mission,” Cristiano Ronaldo wrote on a post on his X account, along with pictures of Portugal’s practice ahead of their next game in the 2026 World Cup. It’s clear Ronaldo is paying little attention to the rumors swirling around the team. Still, it’s also easy to see the buzz has made its way into Portugal’s camp in Palm Beach Gardens.

Ronaldo has been active on social media ever since the 2026 World Cup started. Recently, Cristiano denied rumors of tension within Portugal after their poor start to soccer’s biggest tournament. However, actions speak louder than words. If Ronaldo and the Lusos want to cast all doubts aside, Portugal must do their talking on the pitch. So far, that’s been a pending assignment for Roberto Martinez’s side.

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Ronaldo’s poor start leads to backlash

Although the stats tell a big part of the story, the action on the pitch during Portugal’s debut against DR Congo spoke even louder. Ronaldo looked unrecognizable and missed several chances that would’ve been sure goals years ago.

Cristiano Ronaldo frustrated during the Portugal vs. DR Congo game.

Obviously, neither Ronaldo nor Martinez nor anyone else can turn back the hands of time, but the head coach could make a change, which many fans believe would be the right decision and what’s best for Portugal.

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However, Martinez backed Ronaldo amid pressure to bench the Portuguese legend, and all signs indicate Cristiano will be back in the starting XI when the Lusos take on Uzbekistan in the second matchday of Group K at the 2026 World Cup.

Portugal’s road ahead

With Ronaldo seemingly being a cornerstone of the team, Portugal are gearing up for two absolute must-win games in Group K of the 2026 World Cup. On June 23, Portugal will face Uzbekistan at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A win is paramount for Portugal to arrive at the final matchday with some breathing room and clear the air after a nerve-wracking start to the tournament in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

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If they don’t defeat Uzbekistan next, a besieged Ronaldo and Portugal will arrive at their meeting with Colombia (June 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET) with the weight of a nation on their shoulders.