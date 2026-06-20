Tunisia and Japan’s updated FIFA rankings for their 2026 World Cup game

Tunisia and Japan will face off in the 2026 World Cup, but which team is higher ranked according to FIFA?

Tunisia will clash with Japan as part of Matchday 2 of the 2026 World Cup. Both teams are living very different realities as their tournament debuts left opposite feelings within their respective confines.

Tunisia lost 1-5 to Sweden, which prompted big changes that ended up revealing why and when Tunisia changed the head coach for the rest of the tournament. Hence, it’s a problem that has also taken its toll on their FIFA ranking.

As for Japan, they tied 2-2 to the Netherlands, which is actually an impressive result for the Samurais. Hence, they come with boosted morale for this game, and with a much better FIFA ranking than their foes.

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Tunisia’s updated FIFA ranking ahead of game vs Japan

After losing 23.40 points in the rankings thanks to their defeat against Sweden, Tunisia are now 54th in the FIFA rankings, after falling nine spots from their original spot pre-World Cup.

Elias Achouri #7 of Tunisia

Tunisia have lost three games in a row dating back to their World Cup friendlies. In fact, in their last two games they’ve conceded 10 games and just scored once. It’s a bad stage for Tunisia right now.

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Japan’s updated FIFA ranking ahead of game vs Tunisia

Japan earned 4.37 points in the ranking after their draw to the Netherlands. That was enough to make them go one spot higher. Hence, Japan is now ranked 17th on the FIFA rankings.

Japan have won four games and tied one in their last five games. They have plenty of momentum coming into this game against Tunisia, so the Samurais’ hope is to keep it going.