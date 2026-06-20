When and why did Tunisia change their coach at the 2026 World Cup?

Tunisia will have new manager Herve Renard in their Matchday 2 game of the 2026 World Cup.

Tunisia had a moment of absolute nightmares by losing 1-5 vs. Sweden during their 2026 World Cup debut. That culminated in drastic decisions made by the team’s soccer federation.

After the loss vs Sweden, Tunisia decided to fire their former coach in the middle of the World Cup. The loss was too much and Tunisia didn’t want to wait any longer for a change to be made.

After that, Tunisia went and hired Herve Renard for the rest of their World Cup games. Renard is a very emotional, morally-boosting coach. Hence, Tunisia expect he can cause an instant reaction on the team.

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Herve Renard is a mythical World Cup coach

Renard made a name for himself in the World Cup four years ago. He was coaching Saudi Arabia back in the day, and he managed to beat Argentina, who went on to win the World Cup. It was a massive comeback ignited by a now-historic halftime speech.

*How long did it take you to get here? Four years? Two years of qualifiers? We're not going to throw it all away in one week. In football, you cannot win if you don't play as a united block.”



New coach of Tunisia Herve Renard has charged his players to lock in and not to lose… — The Football Assembly ⚽️ (@TF_Assembly) June 19, 2026

Tunisia have already experienced one of those Herve Renard talks. Now it’s time to put it on display on the field. Tunisia’s future in the World Cup is in jeopardy after that heavy defeat, so Renard must do wonders right now.

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Tunisia’s next group games in 2026 World Cup?

Tunisia have two tough games next in the 2026 World Cup, as the team hopes for a miracle. Hence, lots of eyeballs will be on them as they face two dark horses of the tournament: