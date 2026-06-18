The uniforms Mexico and South Korea are wearing today for 2026 World Cup Matchday 2

Mexico and South Korea face off on Matchday 2 of the 2026 World Cup and both teams will use alternate kits. Hence, it's time to review their kits selection for today's game.

Host nation Mexico will face off South Korea as part of Group A’s Matchday 2 in the 2026 World Cup. As with any game during this tournament, the uniforms are a topic of conversation. Even in a match where a win, tie or loss could change everything for Mexico or South Korea.

Mexico is coming into this game with massive momentum as it was able to beat South Africa 2-0 in the 2026 World Cup opener. Hence, the hosts will try to keep that good flow against South Korea.

It won’t be an easy task, though. South Korea was able to come back and beat Czechia as well, looking very good in the process. This game is likely deciding who will end up as the leader in Group A. Both Mexico and South Korea know what they need today to qualify for 2026 World Cup round of 32.

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Mexico vs South Korea official uniforms

Mexico is the host nation but the team will still vary from its usual green kit, using a full black uniform. Meanwhile, its keeper will actually go with a full green attire. Both uniforms have white and red details.

Mexico vs South Korea kits

South Korea will also use its second kit. South Korea’s second kit is labeled as a magenta uniform with its jersey having a patterned design. The South Korean goalkeeper will use a full yellow uniform.

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Why is Mexico using an alternate kit vs South Korea?

Mexico is wearing its black third kit against South Korea as part of a deliberate marketing and tournament strategy to showcase all three of their unique World Cup jerseys during the group stage. Mexico is one of the few teams in the World Cup who use three kits.