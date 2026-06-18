Who is the referee of Mexico vs South Korea today at the 2026 World Cup?

Mexico and South Korea will clash in Matchday 2 of the 2026 World Cup and amid all the hype about a host nation playing, there is a debutant referee in charge of this game.

Mexico and South Korea face off for the right to get the top spot in Group A of the 2026 World Cup. This will be an intense, high-stakes matchup with plenty of ramifications.

Both Mexico and South Korea won in their first games of the 2026 World Cup. Mexico is leading Group A right now thanks to the goal difference, as Mexico beat South Africa 2-0, while South Korea won vs Czechia 2-1. A curious thing about this game is neither Mexico nor South Korea will use their first uniforms.

However, a win here by any team pretty much seals the deal as to who will go first and who will go second. Rest assured is pretty likely that both sides will progress through to the next round after their Matchday 1 wins. It’s a key game as Mexico and South Korea will battle it out in Guadalajara Stadium.

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Who will be the referee for Mexico vs South Korea?

Uruguayan referee Gustavo Tejera will be in charge of officiating Mexico vs South Korea. Fellow Uruguayans Carlos Barreiro and Nicolás Taran will serve as Tejera’s assistants in this game. Colombian Andres Rojas will be the fourth official. Tejera is a no-nonsense type of referee and will book you without any second thoughts.

Referee Gustavo Tejera

Uruguay’s Leodan Gonzalez will be the VAR assistant referee. This is somewhat controversial due to Mexico and the whole referee room speaking Spanish natively, but FIFA doesn’t seem to grasp too many concerns about it.

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Has Gustavo Tejera officiated in the World Cup before?

Gustavo Tejera has not officiated at a major FIFA World Cup before. Prior to this year’s tournament, the Uruguayan referee built his international resume by officiating in youth tournaments like the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup and the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

In continental terms, Tejera is a major presence in the Copa America, Copa Libertadores, and Copa Sudamericana. The Uruguayan referee has also officiated plenty of games in CONMEBOL qualification matches for the FIFA World Cup.