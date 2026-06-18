What do Mexico need vs South Korea today to qualify for 2026 World Cup Round of 32?

Mexico take the pitch at Guadalajara Stadium to face South Korea, with El Tricolor aiming for a specific result to secure a spot in the Round of 32.

The second round of the group stage is officially underway. At Guadalajara Stadium, Mexico face South Korea in a high-stakes clash, with El Tri aiming for a victory to completely take the pressure off ahead of its final group match. Both Mexico and South Korea will be wearing alternative jerseys.

The 1-1 draw between South Africa and Czechia on Thursday has shaken up the scenarios in Group A. This result directly impacts Mexico, as the co-hosts look to capitalize and secure their ticket to the Round of 32 today.

If Mexico defeat South Korea, despite the strong support of Mexican fans for the Asians, they will automatically punch their ticket to the next phase. El Tricolor would reach six points and, by virtue of defeating its closest group rival, would mathematically lock up the top spot in Group A. However, a tie or loss against South Korea would change things for Mexico.

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Why would Mexico secure the Group A leadership with a win?

With a victory over South Korea, Mexico would sit comfortably at six points. In the final round of group fixtures, the Asian side will face South Africa, while the co-hosts return to Mexico City Stadium to take on Czechia.

The dream is back in motion. ⚽️



We're ready to take on another World Cup chapter. United as always, let's go, México! 💚🤍❤️#MatchDay #SomosMéxico pic.twitter.com/TELsj4bPg3 — Mexican National Team (@miseleccionmxEN) June 18, 2026

Even if Mexico were to lose to Czechia in that final match while South Korea defeat South Africa, both teams would finish tied at six points. In this situation, the head-to-head result would give Mexico the ultimate advantage for group leadership.

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According to the updated tournament regulations set by FIFA for the 2026 World Cup, if teams finish level on points, the very first tie-breaker is now head-to-head points rather than overall goal difference. Under this hypothetical scenario, a victory over South Korea tonight guarantees Mexico the top seed.

A draw or loss doesn’t eliminate Mexico

If Mexico fail to defeat South Korea, their qualification hopes will still be very much alive. However, Javier Aguirre’s squad would face a nerve-wracking, high-stakes final group match against Czechia.

Incredibly, even if Mexico were to lose both of their remaining matches against South Korea and Czechia, they could still theoretically advance as one of the eight best third-placed teams in the competition. However, taking that perilous route would leave them entirely reliant on complex mathematics and favorable outcomes from other groups.