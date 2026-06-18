2026 World Cup Group A standings updated after Mexico vs South Korea

After Mexico vs South Korea, Group A of the 2026 World Cup has sealed its Matchday 2 action, so how do the standings look?

It was a hard-fought battle at Guadalajara Stadium but Mexico managed to earn three points thanks to goal scored because of a gruesome mistake by South Korea‘s goalkeeper. Now that all Group A teams of the 2026 World Cup have played two matches, it’s time to review the standings.

Thanks to two victories, Mexico sealed its spot as Group A leader regardless of what happens in Matchday 3. While South Korea lost, they are still in a very good place when it comes to progressing to the knockout rounds.

As for Czechia and South Africa, only a win and a miracle would serve them right to go through, as they haven’t been prolific, nor defensively sound to earn three points as of yet.

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2026 World Cup Group A standings

After Mexico’s victory against South Korea, Group A’s status quo has been firmly defined by the results so far. In fact, there are not too many surprises in this group of four teams.

Korean goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu gifts Luis Romo and Mexico the opening goal 🫣 pic.twitter.com/dlBzIiJxJQ — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 19, 2026

Mexico – 6 pts (+3 GD) South Korea – 3 pts (0 GD) Czechia – 1 pts (-1 GD) South Africa – 1 pts (-2 GD)

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Group A’s Matchday 3 games

Both remaining matches in this group will be played on June 24, at 9:00 PM ET. This way, the teams don’t know the other game’s result beforehand, hence this avoids effort minimization. Everyone is playing for something. After all, Mexico did confirm their spot as the first seed, but South Korea still need to qualify, and only a win can give Czechia and South Africa any hopes to progress through to the KO rounds.