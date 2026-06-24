Morocco’s current FIFA ranking for 2026 World Cup game vs Haiti

Morocco and Haiti meet in their final Group C match at the 2026 World Cup. Here’s how their latest FIFA rankings compare before kickoff.

Morocco and Haiti will meet in their final Group C match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with vastly different objectives heading into the contest. Morocco are well-positioned to advance to the Round of 32, while Haiti have already been eliminated after losing their first two matches of the tournament.

According to the latest FIFA rankings, Morocco enter the match ranked No. 6 in the world with 1,769.98 points. The African powerhouse continues to be one of the highest-rated national teams globally following its historic run to the semifinals of the 2022 World Cup and subsequent international success.

The Atlas Lions have lived up to expectations so far, opening their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Brazil before securing a 1-0 victory over Scotland. Those results leave Morocco on four points and firmly in contention not only for qualification but also for first place in Group C.

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How does Morocco’s FIFA ranking compare to Haiti?

While Morocco sit sixth in the FIFA rankings, Haiti enter the match ranked No. 87 in the world with 1,271.00 points. The significant gap reflects Morocco’s status as one of the elite teams in international soccer and highlights the challenge facing the Caribbean nation.

Ismael Saibari (2nd R) #11 of Morocco celebrates with teammates after scoring his team’s first goal. Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Despite the difference in rankings, Haiti showed encouraging signs in their World Cup opener, narrowly losing 1-0 to Scotland before falling 3-0 to Brazil. Those results ended the team’s hopes of advancing but provided valuable experience on the sport’s biggest stage.

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What is at stake for Morocco against Haiti?

Morocco have already put themselves in a strong position to qualify for the knockout rounds, but the final group match still carries major importance. A victory, particularly by multiple goals, could allow the Atlas Lions to challenge Brazil for first place in Group C depending on the results and goal difference tiebreakers.