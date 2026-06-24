Who is the referee for Morocco vs Haiti today at the 2026 World Cup?

Morocco and Haiti meet in a pivotal Group C clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but the spotlight won't be limited to the players. FIFA has assigned an experienced officiating crew for a match that could influence the group's final standings.

Danny Makkelie is officially the head referee for the Morocco vs. Haiti match today at the 2026 World Cup. The highly experienced Dutch official has been selected by FIFA to manage this high-stakes Group C finale.

He will lead an all-Dutch officiating trio, flanked by assistant referees Hessel Steegstra and Jan de Vries, while Portugal’s Joao Pinheiro will serve as the fourth official. The 43-year-old referee is no stranger to the global spotlight.

With the tournament reaching its critical final group stage fixtures, the pressure is on, and FIFA has turned to one of Europe’s most reliable whistles to keep things under control on the pitch. The game will be played at Atlanta Stadium.

Advertisement

Danny Makkelie’s refereeing style: What to expect

Expect a referee who prefers control, consistency and clear communication rather than constantly stopping play. Danny Makkelie is regarded as one of Europe’s top officials and has regularly handled Champions League knockout matches.

Danny Makkelie during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match (Source: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

The Dutch referee is known for allowing physical contests to flow while still maintaining authority when matches become heated. His disciplinary record shows relatively moderate card numbers compared to many elite officials.

Advertisement

He averages around 3.5 yellow cards per game and very few red cards across his recent matches. That profile suggests Morocco and Haiti could be allowed to play with intensity, particularly in midfield battles.

However, he has never been reluctant to issue cards when player safety or match control becomes a concern. His experience on the biggest stages is one reason FIFA selected him for this important Group C encounter.

Another aspect of his style is his willingness to work closely with VAR when necessary. While he generally backs his on-field decisions, he has a reputation for reviewing incidents carefully.

Advertisement

Who is the VAR official for Morocco vs. Haiti today?

The VAR official for Morocco vs. Haiti is United States’s Armando Villarreal. FIFA appointed the experienced American referee to oversee video review operations for this decisive Group C clash.

He is one of the most respected officials in North American soccer. A FIFA-listed referee since 2015, he has officiated in Major League Soccer, CONCACAF competitions and several international tournaments.

His responsibilities will include reviewing potential penalty incidents, goals, direct red-card offenses and cases of mistaken identity. Should a clear and obvious error occur on the field, he can recommend an on-field review to Makkelie.

Advertisement

Morocco vs. Haiti: Group C qualification scenarios

Morocco can qualify for the Round of 32 with a win and still has a chance to finish first in Group C. Haiti has already been eliminated from the tournament.

After drawing with Brazil and defeating Scotland, Morocco entered the final matchday with four points and full control of its destiny. A victory over Haiti would move them to seven points and guarantee qualification for the KO stage.

A draw would leave Morocco on five points and still give them a strong chance of advancing, although their final position would depend on the outcome of the simultaneous match between Brazil and Scotland.

Advertisement

Goal difference and other FIFA tiebreakers could become relevant if teams finish level on points. For Haiti, the situation is straightforward. Consecutive defeats against Scotland and Brazil mean they can no longer reach the knockout rounds.