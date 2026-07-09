What is Morocco’s current FIFA ranking ahead of 2026 World Cup QF vs France?

Morocco keep climbing the FIFA ranking after a great performance at the 2026 World Cup.

Morocco enters their 2026 World Cup quarterfinal against France in Boston as one of the tournament’s biggest success stories and one of the highest-ranked teams remaining in the competition.

The Atlas Lions have shown that their historic semifinal run at the 2022 World Cup was no fluke. During the 2026 tournament, Morocco have already eliminated the Netherlands and Canada in the knockout stages, proving once again that they can compete with the world’s elite teams.

Now Morocco will face France in a highly anticipated rematch of the 2022 semifinal, when the French defeated the North African side on their way to another World Cup final appearance.

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What is Morocco’s current FIFA ranking?

Morocco are currently ranked sixth in the FIFA World Ranking with 1,803.99 points. They have climbed one place during the tournament, benefiting from Portugal’s drop in the rankings and their own strong results on the field.

How Morocco gained points during the 2026 World Cup?

Morocco’s impressive World Cup campaign has been rewarded with significant FIFA ranking points. The victory over Canada in the Round of 16 added 15.13 points, while the penalty-shootout win against the Netherlands earned another 12.46 points in the Round of 32.

During the group stage, Morocco collected 6.42 points for their win over Haiti, 14.36 points for their victory against Scotland, and 0.52 points from their draw with Brazil.

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A major test against France

France will present one of Morocco’s toughest challenges of the tournament. The 2018 World Cup champions and 2022 runners-up have once again looked like one of the strongest teams in the competition, overcoming Sweden and Paraguay in the knockout rounds.

Led by stars such as Kylian Mbappe and supported by one of the deepest squads in the tournament, France are widely considered one of the favorites to win the 2026 World Cup.