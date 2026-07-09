France’s FIFA ranking updated for 2026 World Cup quarterfinal vs Morocco

France will enter their 2026 World Cup quarterfinal against Morocco as the top-ranked team in the world and one of the clear favorites to lift the trophy. A blockbuster matchup in Boston.

Les Bleus currently sit in first place in the FIFA World Ranking with 1,925.86 points. Their strong performances throughout the tournament have allowed them to climb two positions, moving ahead of both Spain and Argentina.

They have looked increasingly dominant as the competition has progressed, combining defensive solidity with attacking quality in several convincing victories. It’s a roster full of stars.

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What’s France’s current FIFA ranking?

France have accumulated significant FIFA ranking points throughout the 2026 World Cup campaign to establish themselves in first place of the list. They earned 16.41 points after a 1-0 victory over Senegal, followed by 7.29 points for defeating Iraq 3-0. A commanding 4-1 win over Norway added another 12.44 points.

In the knockout rounds, France continued to strengthen their ranking. The Round of 32 victory over Sweden contributed 9.40 points, while the 1-0 Round of 16 win against Paraguay added 9.62 points. These results have propelled France to the top of the FIFA rankings and reinforced their status as one of the tournament’s strongest contenders.

France’s combination of ranking, squad depth, and tournament form makes them a leading candidate to win the 2026 World Cup. Led by stars such as Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele, and supported by one of the deepest rosters in international soccer, Les Bleus have demonstrated both attacking power and defensive organization throughout the tournament. However, Morocco will provide a significant test in the quarterfinals.