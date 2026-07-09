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France vs Morocco LIVE: Kickoff time and how to watch the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals in Boston

Powerhouses France and Morocco square off in Boston today with a coveted trip to the 2026 World Cup semifinals on the line. Stay locked here for live, minute-by-minute updates, key highlights, and instant analysis from kickoff to the final whistle.

Kylian Mbappe of France and Achraf Hakimi of Morocco.
© Justin Setterfield and Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe of France and Achraf Hakimi of Morocco.

Two global powerhouses collide today as France and Morocco square off in a highly anticipated 2026 World Cup quarterfinal blockbuster. With excitement reaching a fever pitch, both squads are primed to deliver an absolute masterclass on the pitch with a spot in the final four on the line.

For Les Bleus, this crucial clash represents a golden opportunity to take another massive step toward a second consecutive World Cup final appearance. Standing in their way is a resilient Morocco squad that already knows the pressure of a semifinal stage, but the Atlas Lions are hungry for more and represent a formidable obstacle for the tournament favorites.

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Follow every minute of the action, key highlights, and live analysis with our comprehensive, minute-by-minute live blog coverage right here at Bolavip US.

Start time and how to watch

France vs Morocco will get underway at 4:00 PM ET (PT: 1:00 PM)

Watch this 2026 World Cup match between France and Morocco live in the USA on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium.

France and Morocco clash in 2026 World Cup quarterfinals

Welcome to our live blog of the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals!

France face Morocco at Boston Stadium in a win-or-go-home showdown, with a place in the semifinals on the line.

Stay with us for minute-by-minute updates, key moments, and all the action as France and Morocco battle for a spot in the next round.

Santiago Tovar
Santiago Tovar
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