France vs Morocco LIVE: Kickoff time and how to watch the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals in Boston

Powerhouses France and Morocco square off in Boston today with a coveted trip to the 2026 World Cup semifinals on the line. Stay locked here for live, minute-by-minute updates, key highlights, and instant analysis from kickoff to the final whistle.

Two global powerhouses collide today as France and Morocco square off in a highly anticipated 2026 World Cup quarterfinal blockbuster. With excitement reaching a fever pitch, both squads are primed to deliver an absolute masterclass on the pitch with a spot in the final four on the line.

For Les Bleus, this crucial clash represents a golden opportunity to take another massive step toward a second consecutive World Cup final appearance. Standing in their way is a resilient Morocco squad that already knows the pressure of a semifinal stage, but the Atlas Lions are hungry for more and represent a formidable obstacle for the tournament favorites.

Follow every minute of the action, key highlights, and live analysis with our comprehensive, minute-by-minute live blog coverage right here at Bolavip US.