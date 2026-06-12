What time does the 2026 World Cup opening ceremony before Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina begin?

Fans are watching closely as anticipation builds around the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony ahead of Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, with official timing details still generating curiosity.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony is expected to begin approximately 90 minutes before kickoff of the opening match in each host country, with the official program typically starting in the early part of the pre-match build-up.

According to scheduling details released by FIFA, the ceremony in Toronto ahead of the Canada fixture is set for around 1:30 PM ET, placing it well before the first whistle of the day’s action in the World Cup 2026.

The Canadian celebration will take place at Toronto Stadium (BMO Field) before the clash between the Canada national soccer team and Bosnia and Herzegovina, marking one of three separate opening ceremonies across the host nations.

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How long before kickoff does the ceremony begin?

Activities before the opening match will begin 90 minutes prior, so it is estimated that the opening ceremony shows will take place about 13–15 minutes before Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina begins at 3 PM ET.

This follows FIFA’s standardized format across all three host nations, where each opening ceremony is timed to begin roughly 90 minutes prior to kickoff to allow for full stadium presentation, performances and team introductions.

Fans attending or watching from home are typically encouraged to tune in early, as the pre-match show transitions directly into the national anthems, player walkouts and the official start of the FIFA World Cup 2026 spectacle.