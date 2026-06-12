Who’s singing the Canadian national anthem before 2026 World Cup debut vs Bosnia and Herzegovina?

Before Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina took the field at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, one familiar voice helped set the tone for a historic night in Toronto. But who had the honor of singing "O Canada"?

Canada’s long-awaited 2026 FIFA World Cup debut against Bosnia and Herzegovina began with a moment that captured the emotion of the occasion before a ball had even been kicked.

The pre-match ceremony delivered a powerful celebration of Canadian identity. FIFA had entrusted Alanis Morissette with the honor of performing “O Canada“, and the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter rose to the occasion.

Best known for her groundbreaking album Jagged Little Pill, the record producer received a warm ovation as supporters joined in singing the national anthem ahead of Canada‘s first match of the tournament.

Advertisement

Who is Alanis Morissette?

Alanis Morissette is one of Canada’s most successful and influential artists, with a career spanning more than three decades and millions of records sold worldwide.

The Ottawa-born singer-songwriter rose to international fame in 1995 with Jagged Little Pill, an album that transformed her into a global superstar thanks to hits such as “You Oughta Know”, “Ironic”, “Hand in My Pocket” and “You Learn”.

Alanis Morissette attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards (Source: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT)

Advertisement

The album became one of the best-selling records of all time, moving more than 33 million copies worldwide and earning Morissette five Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year and Best Rock Album.

Her confessional songwriting style and emotionally charged performances helped redefine alternative rock in the 1990s and inspired an entire generation of female artists. She has remained a major figure in Canadian culture.

She has won multiple Juno Awards, been inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame and expanded her career into acting, Broadway and activism. Over the years, she has also performed at high-profile events, including national celebrations.

Advertisement

Why did FIFA choose Alanis Morissette to perform “O Canada”?

FIFA chose Alanis Morissette because she embodies Canada’s cultural identity while bringing worldwide recognition to one of the country’s biggest moments on the global stage. FIFA said the opening ceremony was designed to celebrate the country’s diversity, communities and “the unifying power of soccer“.

She checked every box. She is one of the most internationally acclaimed Canadian artists of all time, yet her roots remain closely tied to the country she represented before kickoff in Toronto.

Her selection allowed the soccer organization to pair a globally recognized performer with a deeply symbolic national moment as Canada played its first home World Cup match of the modern era.