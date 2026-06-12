What was the first song played before Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina in the 2026 World Cup opening ceremony?

Before Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina took the field at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Toronto's opening ceremony began with a musical moment fans couldn't stop talking about. But what song started it all?

For a country waiting decades to host a FIFA World Cup match on home soil, the opening notes carried as much weight as the opening whistle. Before Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina kicked off their campaign, the ceremony set the tone.

Whether viewers tuned in from home or experienced the spectacle from the stands, the opening ceremony delivered an unforgettable start to one of the most anticipated tournaments in FIFA history.

But for many supporters, one question stood out after the lights dimmed and the match began: what was the first song that set the tone for Canada‘s unforgettable World Cup opening celebration?

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What was the first song played in the World Cup opening ceremony?

The first song played during the ceremony was Illuminate by Elyanna, setting the tone for an afternoon filled with emotion and celebration. The performance immediately captured the attention of supporters inside the stadium.

It quickly become one of the most talked-about moments of the event as fans rushed to social media looking for the name of the track that opened Canada’s World Cup festivities in Toronto.

FIFA had assembled an extensive lineup for the Toronto ceremony, featuring artists such as Alanis Morissette, Michael Buble, Alessia Cara, Jessie Reyez, Elyanna, Nora Fatehi, Sanjoy, Vegedream and William Prince.

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The show was conceived as a tribute to Canada’s multicultural identity and the unifying power of soccer, with fans also playing an active role in the festivities before the action shifted to the pitch.